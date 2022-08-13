Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Director Sells $310,800.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $310,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $105.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Procore Technologies

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCOR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

