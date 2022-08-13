Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Raised to $44.00 at Cowen

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,152,170.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,152,170.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,921 shares of company stock worth $20,595,512. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,442,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after buying an additional 1,052,856 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,010,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,392,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

