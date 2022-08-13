Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Down 29.0% in July

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PSC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.33. 2,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,162. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

