Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.50.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 102,602 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 86,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,003,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,559,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,322,000 after purchasing an additional 59,740 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

