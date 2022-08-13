Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.
NYSE PBH traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $63.83.
PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.50.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
