Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Update

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Precision Optics Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of PEYE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.00. 3,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. Precision Optics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.