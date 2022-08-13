Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Precision BioSciences Trading Up 23.3 %

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DTIL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

DTIL stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 33,784 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $8,317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 288.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 673,413 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 159.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 619,409 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $587,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

