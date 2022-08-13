Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from 49.25 to 46.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PWZYF opened at 7.69 on Friday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 12 month low of 7.69 and a 12 month high of 10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 7.69.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.