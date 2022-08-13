Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PWCDF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $35.64.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

