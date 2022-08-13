PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PotNetwork Stock Performance

PotNetwork stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,169. PotNetwork has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

PotNetwork Company Profile

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers.

