PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PotNetwork Stock Performance
PotNetwork stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,169. PotNetwork has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
PotNetwork Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PotNetwork (POTN)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for PotNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotNetwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.