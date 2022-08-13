Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Adiya Dixon Acquires 2,753 Shares

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) SVP Adiya Dixon acquired 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $15,334.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,507.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Potbelly Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.80 on Friday. Potbelly Co. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Potbelly by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Potbelly

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBPB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Potbelly in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

