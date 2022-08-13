Post (NYSE:POST) PT Raised to $100.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Post from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Shares of POST stock opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.61. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

