Poolz Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $6.16 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00006839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $804,461.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00038856 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,410 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

