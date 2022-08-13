PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.05), RTT News reports. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 451.82% and a negative return on equity of 148.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS.

PolarityTE Trading Down 14.8 %

Shares of PolarityTE stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

Institutional Trading of PolarityTE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PolarityTE stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) by 554.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,062 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PolarityTE worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

