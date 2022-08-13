Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RAMPF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.33. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.