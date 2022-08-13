Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Plexus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Plexus Price Performance

Plexus stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $99.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $244,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,665. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Plexus by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Plexus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,504,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

