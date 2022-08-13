PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after acquiring an additional 238,956 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 413,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 324,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.