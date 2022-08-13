Piper Sandler Boosts Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $25.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LMND has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lemonade by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Lemonade by 230.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Lemonade by 176.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 113,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 17.0% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

