PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) One Day Volume Tops $4,179.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $4,179.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,555.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004095 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00128658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00063878 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

