Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $95.96

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.96 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 92.20 ($1.11). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 92.20 ($1.11), with a volume of 259,266 shares traded.

Picton Property Income Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The stock has a market cap of £495.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.67.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.