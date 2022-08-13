Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,087 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.75% of IronNet worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRNT. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the first quarter worth $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IronNet during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 13.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IronNet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $99,205.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,194,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,803.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $99,205.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,803.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $60,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,236,291 shares in the company, valued at $15,268,574.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,296 shares of company stock valued at $203,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IronNet Stock Up 1.2 %

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of IRNT stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

IronNet Profile

(Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.