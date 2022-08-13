Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,819 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

