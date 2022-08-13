Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,351,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,075,000 after acquiring an additional 87,706 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,000,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,506,000 after purchasing an additional 93,942 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

