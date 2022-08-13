Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 5,504 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73.

In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

