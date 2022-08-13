Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 5,504 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,082 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 616.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,615,000 after buying an additional 1,122,574 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 640,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after buying an additional 617,761 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,023,000 after buying an additional 457,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,063,000 after buying an additional 420,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of VRNS opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $73.46.

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.