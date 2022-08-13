Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 5,476 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of C stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

