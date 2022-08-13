Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,382 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 390,581 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $294.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $301.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.05.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

