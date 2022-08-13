Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 11,057 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BKLN opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.