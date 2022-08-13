Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,722,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $245.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.69. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $189.94 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

