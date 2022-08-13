Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000.

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

