Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 28,460 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 597.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $55,890,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 17.9% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.42.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

