Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $8.27 Million Investment in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Vacasa as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $3,651,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $519,780,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,912,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vacasa news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,125.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $136,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $247.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

