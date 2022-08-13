Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,682,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,791.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 618,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after buying an additional 617,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,327,000 after buying an additional 545,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 291,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 284,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $46.11 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.