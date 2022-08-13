Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $56.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

