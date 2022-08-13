Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 185,856 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 185,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,579,000 after acquiring an additional 75,028 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Perrigo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,485 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Perrigo by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,679 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,695,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after purchasing an additional 236,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

PRGO opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

