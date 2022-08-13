Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys New Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 204,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.10% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $28.61 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.

