Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $59.96 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $68.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25.

