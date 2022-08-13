Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after buying an additional 1,086,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 869,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after buying an additional 686,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

