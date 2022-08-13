Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 181.4% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 79.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 181.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 361,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 233,184 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 55,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of PFE opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.