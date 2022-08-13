Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

PEYUF opened at $10.31 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.0384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 4.69%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

