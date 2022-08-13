Petrofac (LON:PFC) Given New GBX 175 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFC. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Trading Up 2.5 %

LON PFC opened at GBX 118.30 ($1.43) on Friday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.45 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.92. The stock has a market cap of £616.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69.

Insider Activity

Petrofac Company Profile

In related news, insider Francesca Di Carlo acquired 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,978.60 ($6,015.71).

(Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.