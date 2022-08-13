Persistence Tops 24-Hour Volume of $789,499.00 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Persistence coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $90.78 million and approximately $789,499.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Persistence

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 146,186,098 coins and its circulating supply is 116,986,098 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone.

Persistence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

