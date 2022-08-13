Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.78

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and traded as high as $33.39. Pershing Square shares last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 14,908 shares.

Pershing Square Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.