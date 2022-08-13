Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.00 million-$233.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.61 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

Perficient stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.04. 227,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,593. Perficient has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.71.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Perficient by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 37.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at $695,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

