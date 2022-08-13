Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.00 million-$233.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.61 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.94. Perficient has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.71.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Perficient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,757 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Perficient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

