Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $163.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 23.96%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Penns Woods Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $594,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,871 shares of company stock worth $65,135. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

