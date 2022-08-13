Paul Kuchta Purchases 2,600 Shares of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) insider Paul Kuchta acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.15 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,390.00 ($9,363.64).

Kelly Partners Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.28, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Kelly Partners Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Kelly Partners Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Kelly Partners Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

