Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Down 30.4% in July

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Patriot National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp stock remained flat at $12.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PNBK Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.34% of Patriot National Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

