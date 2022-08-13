Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $592,150.80

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $592,150.80 and approximately $74,360.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00036835 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.