Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $625.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $629.67.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $526.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.38, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $502.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.