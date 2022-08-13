Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PTN opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.96.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 4,280.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

